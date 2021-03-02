Counting On’s Justin Duggar Wife Claire Spivey Reveal Wedding Sneak Peek

The look of love! Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, shared a clip from their wedding video, days after tying the knot on Friday, February 26.

“Sneak peak of our perfect day!❤️,” Spivey, 20, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 2, alongside the teaser from their nuptials.

The video, which was created by Gabernator Films and videographer Gabriel Johnson, began with the newlyweds walking hand in hand on their big day.

The Counting On stars then showed off their wedding bands as they held onto one another. Spivey couldn’t stop smiling while looking at her husband, while Duggar, 18, could be heard giggling as the pair embraced on Friday.

The romantic clip gave fans a better look at the duo’s ceremony, which included a brick fireplace alter adorned with roses. The flowers matched the bride’s bouquet and hairstyle, which was a long braid with roses intertwined.

Before showing the lovebirds twirling by a lake post-ceremony, the teaser revealed their first kiss which happened in front of the alter. The video also highlighted details from the day, including Spivey’s lace veil, the cake and reception venue.

“So so so gorgeous! I love this video!” Duggar’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar wrote via Instagram. “Really shows y’all’s personalities and love for each other!❤️.”

The pair wed last week after a three-month engagement. The duo announced their engagement in November 2020 following a whirlwind courtship, which lasted two months.

The newlyweds confirmed their marriage in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, February 27, the same day that Spivey turned 20.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple said of their union. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Justin celebrated his new wife’s birthday on Saturday by sharing a second wedding snap and gushing about their romance. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much❤️.”