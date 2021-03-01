There’s nothing like young love! Justin Duggar celebrated wife Claire Spivey‘s 20th birthday with a sweet tribute days after the twosome tied the knot.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much ❤️,” the Counting On star, 18, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, February 28, alongside a stunning snap from their nuptials. Another pic showed the newlyweds flashing bright smiles in a casual selfie.

Claire’s mom, Hilary Spivey, sent the happy couple love after their big day. “Love you two so much!! Proud of you!” she wrote in a comment. “Thanks for treating her so well today! What a 20th for Claire! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Justin’s sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who is married to Josh Duggar, also wished the newest member of the family a happy birthday in the comments.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2020 that the Arkansas native had begun his courtship with Claire, a longtime family friend. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” Justin said at the time. “Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

His then-girlfriend couldn’t contain her excitement over their big relationship milestone. “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future,” she added.

Two months later, the pair were engaged. “There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the duo said in a statement to Us in November 2020.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum got down on one knee while visiting Claire’s family in Texas for his birthday. On Friday, February 26, they exchanged vows.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced in a statement to Us the day after the ceremony. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”