A Duggar-sized wedding! Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are married nearly three months after announcing their engagement, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

​Duggar, 23, and Wissmann, 26, tied the knot on Saturday, March 26, at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, before celebrating the festivities with a reception at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the twosome exclusively told Us of their celebration. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Wissmann, for her part, wore a bridal gown by Renee’s Bridal, who has designed wedding dresses for all of the Duggar brides through the years. Photographer Emily Mitton took the first official pictures of the newlyweds.

The Counting On alum proposed to the Nebraska native in January amid their whirlwind courtship.

“She said YES!!!!” Duggar wrote via Instagram at the time. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The pair, who picked up their marriage license earlier this week, had been eagerly looking forward to their nuptials.

“When all of my sisters were in town we were able to do an overnight getaway/bachelorette party,” the musician captioned an Instagram slideshow last month. “It was seriously the most wonderful time!! Family and friendships are a gift that I treasure so much. I’ve loved the time with my sisters and have loved building relationships with Jer’s sisters! They’re amazing and I have learned so much from each one of them!! 🤍”

The flight instructor followed in his family’s footsteps of traditional courtship when it came to connecting with Wissmann.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!” Duggar captioned an October 2021 Instagram snap of the happy couple. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann.”

As the duo continued to get to know each other, they couldn’t help but share several sweet tributes via social media.

“All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God,” Wissmann gushed via Instagram in November 2021. “From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum is the latest Duggar sibling to tie the knot. His twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, wed Katey Nakatsu one year earlier. (The pair announced in September 2021 that they are expecting their first child.)

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah, 23, wrote via Instagram in April 2021, sharing the twosome’s wedding photos. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!