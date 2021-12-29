‘Tis the season! The Duggar family got into the Christmas spirit despite their recent string of controversies, including Josh Duggar‘s recent trial verdict.

Jana Duggar gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at how she and her relatives spent the holiday in Tonintown, Arkansas, uploading a video montage captioned, “Christmas Day 🎁.” In the clip, the carol “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” played in the background as the family opened presents around a decorative tree.

The 31-year-old former TLC star documented more details from Christmas Day in subsequent videos, one of which showed a handful of her 18 siblings performing on violin and piano. “We’re all a little rusty, but had fun trying to play together! 🥰,” Jana captioned the clip.

A third video was a throwback featuring James Duggar, Jeremy Duggar, Jed Duggar, Jason Duggar and Justin Duggar singing together. “Proud of these boys!” Jana gushed.

The big brood was all smiles for the special occasion after their recent ups and downs in the spotlight. Earlier this month, Josh, 33, was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography following his April arrest. He has yet to be sentenced but faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for each charge.

Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, didn’t appear in Jana’s holiday footage. The couple welcomed their seventh child, daughter Madyson, in October and also share children Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 24 months.

After the trial’s conclusion, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar asked fans to keep Josh and Anna, 33, in their prayers.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material].”

The duo continued: “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.”

Josh previously made headlines in 2015 after he was accused of molesting five girls between 2002 and 2003 when he was 14 and 15 years old. Among the victims at the time was his sister Jill Duggar, who has distanced herself from the rest of the family in recent years. (She was not tagged in Jana’s holiday videos.)

In the wake of the political activist’s arrest, TLC confirmed they would no longer be producing episodes of Counting On. The spinoff began in 2015 after the family’s original series, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled.

Meanwhile, Josh isn’t the only sibling whose behavior made headlines before the new year. Earlier this month, Jana cleared the air after news broke that she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in September.

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” she wrote in an Instagram Story statement sharing the “raw facts” of the situation. “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.”

At the time, Jana noted that she was “upset” with herself for making the mistake, “but so thankful it all ended safely.”

Scroll down for a closer look at how the Duggar family celebrated Christmas: