Jana Duggar Charged With Child Endangerment: Everything to Know

While facing more severe consequences, Josh Duggar isn’t the only member of the controversial family in trouble with the law. Jana Duggar has been charged with child endangerment following a September babysitting incident.

Jana, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, was featured on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On. In addition to her twin brother, John-David, she has 17 siblings: Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

While she may be the second oldest in a family that tends to get married young, Jana is single.

“I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?’” she said during a September 2020 episode of their former reality show. “Sometimes it gets a little old. I’m like ‘No, I’m not, no I don’t have anyone.’ And usually, I’m just like ‘OK, I’ll just answer it and go on and that’s it.’ Sometimes it can get a little like, ‘What, that’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.'”

She added at the time: “Most of my siblings have gotten married really young. Some people are like, ‘Are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so.'”

TLC officially cut ties with the Duggars after Josh, who no longer appeared on Counting On, was arrested for possession of child pornography in June 2021. (He was found guilty in December 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.) That doesn’t stop the famous family from making headlines, however, as Jana came under fire amid Josh’s trial. The same month that Josh was convicted, news broke that Jana was facing child endangerment allegations related to an incident three months prior.

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” Jana said via a social media statement. “A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

