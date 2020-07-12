Single and ready to mingle? Jana Duggar might be an anomaly in her family, hitting 30 and still not married, but she’s OK with that.

The Counting On star is the second oldest Duggar child (she is also the twin of John-David) and the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. While most of her siblings have gotten married and had kids before turning 30, she is happy the path she’s on to find love.

“I’m not that worried,” the Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships coauthor told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2020. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

Since making her reality TV debut on 19 Kids and Counting in 2008, Jana has continued to march to the drum of her own beat. She has consistently spoken about her journey to romance and marriage — and why it’s fine to take your time and be single.

“You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage,” TV personality said on an October 2019 episode of Counting On.

Despite feeling pressure to find The One, Jana has talked about not wanting to rush into anything. Instead, she previously told Us that she’s hoping to find a lifelong love similar to that of her parents.

“They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right,” Jana said of her mom and dad, who exchanged their vows in 1984. “The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”

Scroll down to see Jana’s most empowering quotes about being single.