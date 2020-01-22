Their new normal! John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) are loving life at home with their 2-week-old daughter, Grace.

“We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” the couple tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families. We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

Us broke the news on January 9 that the Counting On stars welcomed their daughter. The infant arrived at 3:21 a.m. on January 7, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces. She measured 20.75 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the TLC personalities told Us at the time. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

The pair’s baby announcement came five months after Us confirmed their pregnancy news and revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink confetti gender reveal.

In October, John David, 30, opened up to Us about Abbie’s tough pregnancy and the hyperemesis gravidarum she suffered from, which is characterized by extreme morning sickness.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum explained. “She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

