



Something to celebrate! John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) revealed that they are expecting a baby girl at their gender reveal party, TLC confirms to Us Weekly.

“Boy or girl, what’s your guess?” the Counting On stars captioned a Monday, August 19, Instagram upload. In the pics, the couple kissed on a lawn covered in pink confetti.

The reality stars announced earlier this month that they have a little one on the way. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the TLC personalities told Us in a statement. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

In their baby reveal, the pair smiled in a plane while holding up a onesie reading, “Baby Passenger on Board.”

John David, 29, and Abbie, 27, tied the knot in November 2018 and opened up to Us exclusively about their nuptials. “We are so excited to be married!” they said at the time. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

The bride and groom went on to tell Us, “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song ‘Holy Ground’ that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

The parents-to-be went public with their relationship in June 2018 and announced their engagement the following month.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” Abbie and John David told Us exclusively in July 2018. “It was a special moment to share together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!