Jana Duggar Sparks Engagement Rumors After Posting Pic With a Ring on Her Left Hand

By
Jana DuggarCourtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

Jana Duggar may be heading to the chapel soon.

The Counting On alum, 34, sparked engagement rumors after sharing a series of photos on Monday, July 8. Duggar donned a blue dress with black sandals and eagle-eyed fans noticed a ring on that finger of her left hand.

Jana did not caption her Instagram post, but tagged her twin, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Duggar.

The comments section of Jana’s upload was quickly flooded with fans speculating about her love life.

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one user wrote, while another added, “This definitely has to be an engagement ring.”

Jana has yet to address the rumors.

The post comes days after the second eldest Duggar child gave her followers a rare update on her farm life after pressing pause on social media.

“So it’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm and some fun projects that we’ve been working on,” Jana said in a video posted to her YouTube channel last month.

The video began playing a series of clips that showcased her farm life endeavors, including cleaning up an old farm shed to tending to a newborn goat and chickens.

Jana recalled creating special moments while building a fence on the farm. “That’s really where the memories are made, is in those late nights, you’re all kind of just having a good time. Yes, you’re tired, but you look back on it and the project is finished and you’re completely done with it,” she said, adding that “the fencing turned out beautifully.”

As she narrated footage of the farm’s garden, Jana gushed that she has a soft spot for the warmer months.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” Jana said. “It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

Jana’s update came months after she posted on social media for the first time following her break. “Spring beauty,” Jana wrote via Instagram in May, sharing a clip of purple flowers.

While Jana has been tending to the farm, some of her siblings have chosen to tie the knot — but she previously exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s OK with forging her own path.

“I’m not that worried,” Jana shared in July 2020. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

