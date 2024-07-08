Jana Duggar may be heading to the chapel soon.

The Counting On alum, 34, sparked engagement rumors after sharing a series of photos on Monday, July 8. Duggar donned a blue dress with black sandals and eagle-eyed fans noticed a ring on that finger of her left hand.

Jana did not caption her Instagram post, but tagged her twin, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Duggar.

The comments section of Jana’s upload was quickly flooded with fans speculating about her love life.

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one user wrote, while another added, “This definitely has to be an engagement ring.”

Jana has yet to address the rumors.

The post comes days after the second eldest Duggar child gave her followers a rare update on her farm life after pressing pause on social media.

Related: Duggar Family's Courtship Beginnings: Jim Bob and Michelle and Beyond The Duggar family has been captivating viewers with their unique courtship process since 2008 — and have kept the tradition going strong ever since. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share 19 children: sons Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, Justin and Jackson, and daughters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie. […]

“So it’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm and some fun projects that we’ve been working on,” Jana said in a video posted to her YouTube channel last month.

The video began playing a series of clips that showcased her farm life endeavors, including cleaning up an old farm shed to tending to a newborn goat and chickens.

Jana recalled creating special moments while building a fence on the farm. “That’s really where the memories are made, is in those late nights, you’re all kind of just having a good time. Yes, you’re tired, but you look back on it and the project is finished and you’re completely done with it,” she said, adding that “the fencing turned out beautifully.”

Related: The Duggars: A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family When it comes to the Duggars, the more members, the merrier — which is why some fans have a hard time keeping track of the famous family. After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a total of 19 children, including two sets of twins, and the […]

As she narrated footage of the farm’s garden, Jana gushed that she has a soft spot for the warmer months.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” Jana said. “It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

Jana’s update came months after she posted on social media for the first time following her break. “Spring beauty,” Jana wrote via Instagram in May, sharing a clip of purple flowers.

Related: Jana Duggar’s Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single Single and ready to mingle? Jana Duggar might be an anomaly in her family, hitting 30 and still not married, but she’s OK with that. The Counting On star is the second oldest Duggar child (she is also the twin of John-David) and the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. While most […]

While Jana has been tending to the farm, some of her siblings have chosen to tie the knot — but she previously exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s OK with forging her own path.

“I’m not that worried,” Jana shared in July 2020. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”