Jana Duggar is officially preparing to walk down the aisle.

In Touch reports that Duggar, 34, and Stephen Wissmann have applied for a marriage license. Duggar and Wissmann have never publicly comment their courtship, but were first spotted together in late 2020. As one of 13 kids, Wissmann had a similar upbringing to Duggar. In fact, one of Duggar’s siblings — brother Jeremiah — is married to one of Wissmann’s siblings — his sister Hannah.

Jana sparked engagement rumors in July when she posted a series of Instagram photos with a ring on her left hand. Fans flooded the comments section at the time to inquire about her relationship status.

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?” one Instagram user wrote, while another speculated, “This definitely has to be an engagement ring.” A third fan asked, “Is that an engagement ring on Jana’s hand? I sure hope so.” Meanwhile, a fourth individual suspected that Jana was amused by the rumors, commenting, “Jana eating popcorn and laughing while reading comments about the ‘ring’ 😂.”

Later that month, Jana made light of the chatter while giving an inside look at her “tiny house” in a YouTube video. “I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit more of my own,” she explained.

Jana went on to show viewers her detachable projector screen for movie nights. While taking it down, she said, “We have to move Alfred,” referring to her gorilla stuffed animal.

“My boyfriend gave it to me,” she teased before clarifying that she was joking. “No, just kidding.”

Jana revealed that the toy was actually a gift from her younger brother James Duggar. “He surprised me one day, and he’s like, ‘Jana, I got you something. I got you a little friend,’” she recalled. “Isn’t he so cute?”

Jana has been vocal in the past about her desire to settle down, but she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020 that she was “not that worried” about finding her person.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” she said at the time.

Jana confessed that she felt “a little more pressure” to tie the knot because of her family’s values, but she was focused on “making the most” of being single, telling Us, “I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse.”

Jana is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She starred alongside her family on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015 and the spinoff Counting On from 2015 to 2020.