Jana Duggar is getting married Stephen Wissmann — and their families already have a close connection.

In Touch was first to report in August 2024 that Jana and Stephen had applied for a marriage license after keeping their courtship quiet. While they’ve never publicly commented on their relationship, the pair have been spotted together as far back as 2020.

Jana and Stephen first sparked engagement rumors in July 2024 after posting a series of photos on Instagram. In the snaps, it appeared that Jana had a ring on her left hand. Social media commenters started posing questions about a possible engagement.

Instead of answering questions about her relationship status, Jana made light of the situation with a YouTube video that toured her “tiny house.” While going through the items in her home, the Counting On alum made a joke about having a “boyfriend” who gifted her a stuffed gorilla named Alfred. Jana was quick to clarify that she was “just kidding” and the toy was actually gifted by her brother James Duggar.

Despite dodging constant relationship questions, it seems that Jana is indeed gearing up to become a wife.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about her fiancé, Stephen:

1. He Comes From a Big Family

Jana comes from a family of 19 children (her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also have 33 grandchildren), and her soon-to-be husband has a lot of siblings, as well. Stephen is one of 13 and had a similar upbringing to Jana — minus the reality shows.

2. He’s Already Connected to the Duggars

Stephen’s sister Hannah Wissmann is married to Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar. He was even an usher at Hannah and Jeremiah’s March 2022 wedding.

3. He Has ‘Many Talents’ — According to His Family

Stephen is referred to as “man of many talents,” according to the Wissmann’s family website. Other than being the assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., Stephen is a pilot, makes small furniture and loves working out.

“He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry,” his bio also reads.

4. He Plays Multiple Instruments

Aside from directing some of his family’s music arrangements (the Wissmanns are a musical group), Stephen plays the mandolin and guitar, plus sings lead and bass.

5. He’s Very Involved in the Church

Stephen is a member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska. Within the congregation, he’s a pastor and bible study leader.