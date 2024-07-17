Jana Duggar seemingly poked fun at recent speculation surrounding her love life.

The Counting On alum, 34, gave fans an inside look at her “tiny house” in a Monday, July 15, YouTube video. “I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit more of my own,” she shared.

Among her home’s personal touches is a detachable projector screen for movie nights with friends. While taking the screen down, Duggar told viewers, “We have to move Alfred,” referring to her stuffed animal gorilla toy.

“My boyfriend gave it to me,” she stated, before clarifying she was telling a joke. “No, just kidding.”

Related: Jana Duggar's Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single, Dating Jana Duggar might be an anomaly in her family, hitting 30 and still not married, but she’s OK with that. The Counting On star is the second oldest Duggar child (John-David‘s twin) and the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. While most of her siblings got married and had kids before turning […]

The stuffy was actually a gift from her younger brother James Duggar. “He surprised me one day, and he’s like, ‘Jana, I got you something. I got you a little friend,’” she shared. “Isn’t he so cute?”

Jana’s home tour video comes one week after she sparked engagement rumors by sporting what looked like a diamond ring on her left hand in a July 8 Instagram carousel. The post, which did not have a caption, featured several pics of Jana hanging out with her twin brother, John-David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Duggar. The couple, who wed in 2018, share two children.

“Is that an engagement ring on Jana’s hand? I sure hope so,” one fan commented on the post. Another wrote, “Engagement ring?!! Did I miss something?”

A third user joked, “Jana eating popcorn and laughing while reading comments about the ‘ring’ 😂.”

Unlike several of her 18 siblings, the former TLC star has yet to tie the knot. Jana exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020 that she was “not that worried” about finding The One.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” she explained at the time.

Related: The Duggars: A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family When it comes to the Duggars, the more members, the merrier — which is why some fans have a hard time keeping track of the famous family. After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a total of 19 children, including two sets of twins, and the […]

Despite feeling “a little more pressure” to settle down due to her family’s conservative values, Jana said her focus was on “making the most” of her singlehood. “I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse,” she stated.

After taking some time off from social media, Jana returned to Instagram in May by sharing a video of her garden’s pretty purple flowers, which she captioned, “Spring beauty.” She also shared a new photo of herself with her mother, Michelle Duggar, for Mother’s Day.

Last month, she gave fans another life update in a YouTube video. The upload featured clips of Jana working around her farm by cleaning out her shed, gardening, building a new fence and taking care of dozens of adorable animals.