Jeremiah Duggar's Wife Hannah Duggar Is Pregnant With Their 1st Child

Another Duggar baby! Jeremiah Duggar announced that his wife, Hannah Duggar, is pregnant with their first child.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30, alongside three photos from his and Hannah’s maternity shoot. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

The 27-year-old, for her part, shared two more images from the shoot, which depicted the soon-to-be parents grinning from ear-to-ear — and Jeremiah planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek. They wore matching black hats, with the former reality star’s emblazoned with “Dad” on the front, while Hannah’s read “Mom.”

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” the Nebraska native captioned her Instagram upload. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The pair’s joyful announcement comes five months after they tied the knot.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” Jeremiah and Hannah exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

The Duggars began courting — as is the family’s tradition — in late 2021. Jeremiah popped the question to his future bride in January.

“She said YES!!!!” the former TLC personality shared via Instagram at the time, two months before the duo tied the knot. Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement means that the 26th Duggar grandchild is on the way. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the respective patriarch and matriarch of the controversial family, have 24 grandkids. In addition to Jeremiah and Hannah’s baby-on-the-way, John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar are set to welcome their second child, a baby boy, in September.