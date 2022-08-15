Celebrating Baby! Pregnant Abbie Duggar Throws Shower Before 2nd Child

Almost here! Pregnant Abbie Duggar celebrated her baby shower with friends and family before welcoming her second child with husband John David Duggar.

The former TLC star, 30, was joined by Jill Duggar, Jana Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, Lauren Duggar and Katey Duggar for a summertime bash on Saturday, August 13. “Congrats @johnandabbie,” Jill, 31, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her standing beside her sister-in-law. “Loved getting to celebrate baby today!”

Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates also shared a handful of pics from the special day. “So fun celebrating you and baby boy today!! Love you tons!” Bates, who is expecting her first child with Nathan Bates, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. The reality TV personalities each donned blue dresses and cradled their baby bumps.

Abbie and John David, 32, tied the knot in November 2018 after announcing their engagement that July. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2020 that the former Counting On stars welcomed their first child, daughter Grace. The couple announced on Mother’s Day earlier this year that baby No. 2 is on the way.

“To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday,” a post on their joint Instagram account read in May.

At the time, the Arkansas natives shared a glimpse of Abbie’s growing belly. One photo showed her holding hands with 2-year-old Grace while wearing a flowing pink dress. Abbie looked lovingly at her stomach in a second snap.

When the duo first became parents in 2020, they gave Us an exclusive peek at how they were adjusting to life at home with their baby girl. “We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” the pair revealed in January 2020. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families. We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

While pregnant with Grace, Abbie suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which led her to experience extreme morning sickness. “It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks,” John David exclusively told Us in October 2019. “She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

The duo have kept their second pregnancy journey under wraps, but they aren’t the only Duggars to expand their family this year. Jill and husband Derick Dillard welcomed their third son in July.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the proud parents wrote via their Dillard Family blog last month. “Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Abbie’s baby shower: