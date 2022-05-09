The Duggar family is getting bigger! John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar announced she’s pregnant with the pair’s second child.

“To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday,” a post on the couple’s joint Instagram account read on Sunday, May 8. In one photo, Abbie cradled her baby bump in a pink dress while holding hands with the duo’s 2-year-old daughter, Grace. A second picture showed the expectant mother standing solo and looking lovingly at her stomach.

“So so thrilled for you!!! 🥰🥳,” Carlin Bates commented on the couple’s announcement, while Josie Bates wrote, “Congratulations!! So happy for you 😍.”

Hannah Duggar, who wed Jeremiah Duggar in March, celebrated the special moment in a comment of her own, gushing, “The best news!!! 😍 I cannot wait to meet him! 💙.”

John David and Abbie tied the knot in November 2018 after announcing their engagement that July. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2020 that the former TLC personalities welcomed their first child.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the Counting On alums told Us at the time. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

Two weeks later, the couple gave Us an inside look at life at home with their newborn. “We are settling into our new routine of life, which has included a few long nights as Gracie is still trying to figure out the difference between day and night!” John David and Abbie gushed. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families. We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

Before becoming a dad, the 19 Kids and Counting alum opened up about the challenges his wife faced throughout her first pregnancy. Abbie suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that is characterized by extreme morning sickness.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks,” the Arkansas native told Us in October 2019. “She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

John David noted at the time that he was being extra attentive to Abbie’s needs. “I keep her eating and just comfortable,” he told Us. “Anything I can get for her, I try to. I run to the store, [get] whatever she needs, just keep her as comfortable as possible when she’s feeling bad.”

The Oklahoma native called her doting husband “an angel,” telling Us that he once dropped everything to get her a heat pack. “He said, ‘No, you need this. I want to go get it for you,'” she recalled. “He’s cooked for me. He’s cleaned.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!