Bringing Up Bates has gained a new mini member! Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s second child on Monday, June 14.

“After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15. “This pregnancy was much more complex than our first due to complications we had from a previous miscarriage in August 2020, so we were a little nervous, but delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr. Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife, Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms.”

The pair went to tell Us that they are “enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding,” saying, “God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally meet her and hold her.”

The reality stars’ infant arrived at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 inches, nearly one year after Bates, 21, opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss. “Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home. Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

Four months later, the UPtv personality shared her pregnancy news, noting that her baby-to-be was “healthy” and “developing perfectly.”

The then-pregnant star gushed in January: “We are so filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again! Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one. … We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer!”

The pair used pink confetti poppers to reveal the sex of their second baby girl in February. “Growing up with sisters has been one of the sweetest things in life for me and I’m so so excited for Willow and Hazel to experience the special bond that sisters have,” Bates gushed via Instagram.

She and Balka, 25, wed in October 2018 and became parents less than one year later when Willow, now 22 months, arrived.

Bates honored the toddler’s 1st birthday in July 2019 with a touching Instagram tribute. “I can’t believe our baby is already 1,” she wrote at the time. “Being parents has been a huge learning experience, and I know it will only continue as Willow grows older. We have made so many memories together, changed countless diapers and grown so close through this first year of parenthood. There have been ups and downs and many sleepless nights, but through it all, the one thing that has been evident to us both, is that God’s plan and his timing are PERFECT!”

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.