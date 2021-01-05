Family of four coming soon! Josie Bates is pregnant with her and Kelton Balka’s second child, due in June 2021.

“We are so excited to share that we have a new baby on the way,” the Bringing Up Bates star, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 5. “We are so filled with gratitude and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again! Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one. So far, we are all healthy and baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer!”

The reality stars became parents in July 2019 when they welcomed daughter Willow, now 17 months. They suffered a miscarriage in September 2020.

“Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home. Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

Bates reflected on her and Balka’s “heartbreaking” loss on Tuesday, explaining that their baby-to-be “lost its tiny heartbeat” after they both recovered from the coronavirus.

“It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days were ahead,” the UPtv personality added.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that she and Balka, 25, had tied the knot in Tennessee. While celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Bates wrote via Instagram: “Through the ups and downs, you have been my rock. You have stood beside me, holding my hand through the pain and the joy, the tears and the laughter, whispering prayers and pointing me to Jesus every step of the way. You’re my biggest cheerleader.”

