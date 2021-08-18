Latest DIY project! Joy-Anna Duggar is flexing her renovation skills as she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, started to fix up an RV.

The Counting On alum, 23, shared a gallery of “before” photos of their fixer-upper vehicle via Instagram on Tuesday, August 17.

“HERE is the project we’ve been working on!🚍💪🏼, the TLC personality captioned the photos. “Our RV remodel…. We bought this 2001 Freightliner Fleetwood, Bounder, Class A, Motorhome a few months back and we’re finally starting on the renovation!!”

In her post, Duggar noted the couple’s plans to replace the flooring, repaint the cabinets and walls and update the hardware. She also expressed her desire to transform the small closet space into a “bunk room” for her two kids — Gideon, 3, and Evelyn, 11 months.

“Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum added in her post, before asking her followers for “must-have updates” that she and Forsyth, 27, should add to their camper.

As she noted, Duggar is a big fan of traveling and she frequently posts snaps of the family of four’s various adventures and trips via Instagram. Most recently, the couple and their kids went on a family vacation to Beaver Lake, Arkansas, alongside her brother Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, in June.

“Fresh air is good for the soul,” Joy-Anna captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I forgot how much I loved the lake!💦 And we loved spending some quality time with Jed and Katey!🥰”

Months earlier, the reality TV star noted that her family had a great time on a camping trip.

“We just got home from our camping trip with Austin’s family and we had the best time!❤️,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “Fishing, fires, family kickball, walks, bike riding, outdoor movie night, Dr. Pepper (Thanks to Meme) and just chilling in our camping chairs for hours. I love being outdoors.❤️”

The couple tied the knot in May 2017 before welcoming son Gideon a year later.

“Every child is such a precious gift from God,” she exclusively told Us in August 2017 after the pair found out they were expecting their first child. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

Scroll below to check out the “before” pics of Duggar and Forsyth’s RV renovation project: