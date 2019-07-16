



Family time. Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet mother-son photo with 16-month-old Gideon less than two weeks after her miscarriage reveal.

In the Monday, July 15, Instagram upload, the Counting On star, 21, gazed down at her baby boy while he slept in her arms. She captioned the sweet shot with three emojis — sleepy Z’s, a baby face and a blue heart.

The reality star’s relatives showed their support in the comments. “Such a sweet little guy!” Anna Duggar (née Keller) wrote. “Bedtime snuggles are the best.”

Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) added, “So precious!”

On July 3, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced that they lost their second child 20 weeks into her pregnancy. The TLC personalities explained that when they went to their ultrasound appointment, they were told, “‘So this is your baby’s heart. I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”

The pair wrote, “We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

The tragic reveal came two months after the couple announced that they were expecting another child.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” Joy-Anna and Austin told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

The Arkansas natives, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their son Gideon in February 2018.

