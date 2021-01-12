Joy-Anna Duggar Husband Austin Forsyth Battled COVID-19 Amid Her Pregnancy

Sharing her symptoms. Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, battled the coronavirus while she was pregnant last year.

“Yes, Austin and I both tested positive for COVID last year,” the Counting On star, 23, recently wrote on her Instagram Story. “I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever and lost our taste and smell.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum added that she and the professional pilot, 27, “thankfully … recovered quickly.”

The reality star announced in March 2020 that she was expecting her and Forsyth’s second child. (The TLC personalities previously welcomed their son, Gideon, in February 2018.)

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Evelyn arrived five months later. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the pair told Us Weekly in an August 2020 statement. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

The couple chose the name Evelyn because it’s “perfect and elegant,” Duggar added via Instagram at the time. “We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

The following month, Duggar denied that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 after posting a family photo with her stomach covered. “I have a 9-week-old,” she clapped back in Instagram comments in October 2020.

Duggar also defended her parenting skills when trolls criticized the way she held her baby girl in the same shot. When a hater commented that she looked “fixing to drop” her infant, Duggar replied, “Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!”

She and Forsyth tied the knot in May 2017 in Arkansas, two months after their engagement.