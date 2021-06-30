Pregnant Jessa Duggar Camps With Family Amid Counting On Cancellation

Family fun. Pregnant Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald documented their camping trip with their three kids amid the Counting On cancellation.

“Packing, predicted thunderstorms and predators lurking in darkness — a perfect first family camping experience!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 28, captioned a Tuesday, June 29, YouTube video with her husband, 26, sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2. “So happy we finally made it happen! The way I figure, it’s probably easier to go camping now while big pregnant than it would be with a newborn.”

In the footage, the former reality stars showed their little ones having a pillow fight instead of packing, chatting during the drive and helping set up the tent.

TLC confirmed that same day that they will no longer be working with the Duggar family following Josh Duggar’s April arrest for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

TLC previously canceled the family’s first show, 19 Kids and Counting, in 2015 after multiple women accused Josh of molesting them when he was a teenager. Josh subsequently admitted to cheating on his now-pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, with whom he shares Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 19 months.

Josh’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on the Arkansas native’s behalf in April. While Josh’s trial was initially scheduled for July 6, a judge granted his request on Tuesday to extend the trial date by four months. The pretrial conference will begin on November 18 with the trial on November 30.

Jessa and Seewald shared identical statements via Instagram about Josh’s arrest, writing in April, “We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

The couple are currently expecting baby No. 4, and the expectant star is “nesting” amid her third trimester, she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.

Keep scrolling to see Jessa and Seewald’s camping trip with Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy.