Backyard adventure! Chrissy Teigen found a creative way to entertain her daughter, Luna, while quarantining at home together.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Cravings author, 34, organized a night of camping in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home. She posted many photos and videos across social media from her fun-filled night, including a shot of the mother-daughter duo posing with headlamps alongside Teigen’s husband, John Legend, and the model’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen.

“It’s on,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted on Tuesday. “Thank you @yashar for our head lamps and lanterns!”

Teigen shared videos to her Instagram Stories of her reading scary stories to Luna, the stuffed toys accompanying them in the tent and the assortment of camping treats they brought. While everything appeared to be smooth sailing, Teigen and Luna had a supernatural encounter with a ghost.

“OK, Luna and I have been hearing some strange noises,” the Sports Illustrated model said in her Instagram Stories video, while her daughter added, “Yea, and she said, ‘Woo, woo.’”

In the video that followed, Teigen noted that she was “too scared” about what was potentially lurking around the corner. “Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! I see it,” she said, as what appeared to be a ghost (or, more accurately, someone dressed up as one) emerged and the pair screamed in response.

Despite the scary moment, Teigen and Luna had a fun night together. “Best night ever already, really,” the Chrissy’s Court star captioned a photo of herself and Luna, who was pictured smiling while posing in front of her stuffed dolls.

Earlier during quarantine, Teigen and Legend, 41, bonded with Luna and their son Miles, 23 months, by doing karaoke as a family on April 23. Before that, the couple’s young ones played on the piano together and the bunch celebrated Luna’s 4th birthday.

On April 4, Luna helped her parents whip up a batch of Rice Krispies treats. “First Rice Krispies! We do less then [sic] the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips,” Teigen wrote via Instagram, sharing a tip for baking the tasty snack. “Also, make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren’t melted at the end. And don’t press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces. 💕

Scroll down to see photos from Teigen and Luna’s fun-filled camping experience!