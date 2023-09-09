Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald keep counting on as their family gets a little bigger.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we’re so thankful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Duggar, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 9, confirming that she is pregnant.

The Counting On alum included a link to her family’s YouTube channel, where she uploaded a video further detailing the news.

“Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way,” Duggar, one of the daughters of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, said in the Saturday video. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

In her video, the 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed her positive pregnancy test before documenting her beach getaway with Seewald, 28.

Jessa — who married Seewald in 2014 — announced in February that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment,” she said in a YouTube video at the time of learning that she was experiencing a pregnancy loss and needed to undergo a D&C procedure. “Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, ‘Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody check, make sure.’ I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong. … You know It’s irrational, but you just feel scared.”

She continued at the time: “When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. We talked about that with the kids. We can’t wait to meet this little one in heaven one day.”

Jessa and Seewald share sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 6, and daughters Ivy, 3, and Fern, 2. Fern was also a rainbow baby as Jessa had previously experienced a miscarriage prior to her pregnancy with her youngest daughter.

Jessa has long been candid about how her world shifted since first becoming a mom after Spurgeon’s arrival in 2015.

“I think there were so many things that I felt like, ‘I totally know how to do this. I’ve been around kids,’ but then when it’s your own kid, it’s totally different,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020, referring to her 18 siblings. “For one, it’s your responsibility, it’s not like, ‘Here, Mom, the kid stinks, change the diaper.’ Waking up in the night, I think that was probably one of the hugest adjustments for me. Feeling that responsibility of checking on their fever and making sure they’re OK. Like, when do I know to go to the doctor?”

Jessa added at the time: “I’m constantly going to moms who are a season ahead of me, like my own mom, and saying, ‘Hey, do you have a kid with this personality?’ Or ‘Have you dealt with this issue before?’ Or ‘How do you keep your cool?’ That’s something I always ask my mom if I feel like I’m getting frustrated over little things. I’m totally just in awe of my mom’s patience, for sure.”