Counting On’s Jessa Duggar’s 3 Children Meet Newborn Sister Fern: Video

By

Welcome to the family! Jessa Duggars newborn daughter, Fern, met her older siblings in a Wednesday, July 21, YouTube video.

The Counting On alum, 28, held her infant in a hospital bed as Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2, walked in with their dad, Ben Seewald. The youngest immediately reached for her baby sister, held her and kissed her head.

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/YouTube

“Why is your tummy still big though?” the former reality star’s eldest child asked before holding Fern and posing for family photos. “I thought it would get little right away.”

When the little ones went home, Duggar stayed behind at the hospital with Fern, showing off her packed bags. “I’m excited to have all six of us under one roof,” the former TLC personality said in the footage. “It’s gonna be really special.”

The Arkansas native noted that she kept accidentally calling her baby Ivy. “I don’t know why I always do that,” she said. “[I use] whatever the last newborn’s [name] was. It’s always a period of adjusting with a new baby.”

She went on to praise her “champ” for having “no issues with nursing and just latch[ing] right on.”

The Growing Up Duggar author announced on Monday, July 19, that she had given birth to baby No. 4. Duggar revealed Fern’s sex and name the following day.

The little one arrived five months after her parents shared their pregnancy news via Instagram. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” Duggar said in a February statement. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Before welcoming Fern, the then-expectant star told her YouTube followers that she was planning on having an epidural for the first time, explaining, “That’ll be different. I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times with my first and my third.”

Jessa Duggar and baby Fern. Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/Instagran

Duggar was happy with that decision. “Even though I didn’t get my epidural until the very last hour before she was delivered, I think it was still worth it,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said on Wednesday. “Not only did it help with the pushing phase, but it took the pain out of it that I always have, but then what I was really excited about was not feeling those afterbirth cramps because those things are awful, and they get worse with each kid. It was nice to not be able to feel that and just be able to enjoy holding my baby.”

