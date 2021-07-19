Jessa Duggar has given birth to another Duggar family member! She and husband Ben Seewald‘s welcomed their fourth child after multiple days of contractions.

“Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!” Duggar wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 19, announcing the birth. The TV personality also shared a glimpse at her road to baby via her YouTube channel, documenting the days leading up to their arrival at the hospital on Sunday, July 18.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 28, shared her pregnancy news in February with an ultrasound photo. “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our No. 1 reason!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you, God, for this precious gift!”

Duggar went on to tell Entertainment Tonight in a statement: “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Her husband, 26, added that Duggar’s “pregnancy [was] going smoothly” and both she and baby No. 4 were “doing well.”

Six months prior to the Arkansas native’s reveal, she shot down pregnancy rumors after an Instagram troll pointed out a possible bump. “There’s no baby behind the bump — only tacos,” Duggar replied to the August 2020 comment. “Thanks for asking.”

One month earlier, the TLC personality, who is also the parent of sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivey, 2, exclusively told Us Weekly that she has no problem brushing off haters.

“Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” Duggar explained in July 2020. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the approval of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”

She and Seewald have managed not to become “jaded” with social media, Duggar added at the time. “We don’t really know the experience of that person and what they’re going through. You know, maybe they’ve had a really rough day … I think it’s important to be understanding and just kind of take people where they’re at.”

The Counting On stars also opened up to Us about their adoption plans, noting that they had “baby fever.” Duggar gushed, “I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time and we’re thankful for each one.”