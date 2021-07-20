Welcome to the world! Jessa Duggar introduced her fourth child, Fern, in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 20.

The Counting On alum, 28, announced on Monday, July 19, that she and Ben Seewald had welcomed baby No. 4, joining siblings Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. Duggar gave an inside look at her labor and delivery on Tuesday, from her epidural to her water breaking.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum did not know the sex of her second daughter until she arrived. “It’s a girl!” her nurses cried out in the YouTube footage, as Duggar burst into tears.

The couple subsequently announced the infant’s name when they introduced her to her brothers and sister via FaceTime. “It’s baby Fern Fern,” the Arkansas native gushed.

Fern arrived five months after the pair’s pregnancy announcement. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the former reality stars revealed in February. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Last month, Duggar opened up about her birth plan, explaining her choice to deliver in a hospital this time around.

“That’ll be different,” the former TLC personality said in a June YouTube video. “I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times with my first and my third. I feel like, in some ways, I’ve just been so used to just being able to be in my own space in labor and move about and have the comfort of home and I love that. In that sense, a hospital sounds very different. I wonder will I be able to relax, will things be able to progress, or will my body be stressed and tense up?”

She found comfort in the fact that her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her “great doctor and doula” would be there with Seewald, 26, to support her.

Jessa and the handyman wed in November 2014 in Arkansas, three months after getting engaged. They began courting in 2013.

