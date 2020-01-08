Jessa Duggar Reveals Son Henry Is ‘Really Catching Up’ After Speech Delay

Making progress! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) updated fans on her and Ben Seewald’s 2-year-old son Henry’s progress with his speech delay.

“We are going back this morning for a follow-up speech evaluation,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 27, commented on a Tuesday, January 7, Instagram post after a follower asked how her youngest was doing. “I think Henry is really catching up!”

Jessa, who also shares her 4-year-old son, Spurgeon, and 7-month-old daughter, Ivy, with Ben, 24, first opened up about the little one’s speech issues in a November Counting On episode. “He has some speech delays,” the TLC personality said during a confessional at the time. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked and see what they think we should do next.”

The reality star explained that he “wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at [18 months] or like other kids his age.” She added, “We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on. He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

At the time, the family’s ear, nose and throat doctor told Jessa and Ben that their son did not have any hearing loss. It’s “perfect,” the Growing Up Duggar author said on the show. “Developmentally, he’s not behind. He’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So, at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”

Ben has been “a little more level-headed” in his approach to Henry’s situation, Jessa admitted at the time. “I feel like, especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh, no. He’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” she said.

The Counting On stars tied the knot in 2014 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.