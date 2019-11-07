



Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) opened up about her 2-year-old son Henry’s speech issues as she and husband Ben Seewald consulted a doctor about the matter.

“He has some speech delays,” the 27-year-old reality star explained during the Tuesday, November 5, episode of Counting On. “We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked and see what they think we should do next.”

Jessa and Ben, 24, are also parents of son Spurgeon, 4, and daughter Ivy, 5 months, which signaled to them that Henry “wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at [18 months] or like other kids his age.”

She went on to elaborate on his symptoms. “We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she noted. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

Henry suffered from a “really bad tongue-tie” after he was born, according to his mother, but the ear, nose and throat doctor determined that he did not have any hearing loss. “We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Jessa later said. “His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind. He’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue. So, at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”

Before receiving the doctor’s orders, Jessa pointed out her and Ben’s different approaches to the situation. “I feel like, especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh, no. He’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” she detailed. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be OK. We’ll figure it out.’”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared her youngest son’s distinct qualities exclusively with Us Weekly in July 2018. Henry “is one of those kids who has no fear,” she revealed at the time. “He’s a climber, and he’s fast! We have to watch that kid like a hawk!”

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.