The more, the merrier! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald wed in November 2014 and have been growing their family ever since.

The couple announced their first pregnancy five months after their nuptials. “Ben and I are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a baby!!!!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum tweeted in April 2015. “Due Nov. 1st! #BabySeewald.”

Spurgeon did arrive in November 2015, and he became a big brother in February 2017 when Henry was born. The Counting On alums went on to welcome daughter Ivy in May 2019.

Nearly two years later, the former TLC personalities revealed that while they had suffered a “heartbreaking loss of a baby” in 2020, they were expecting “another little Seewald.”

Duggar welcomed daughter Fern in July 2021, her first time giving birth in a hospital. The Arkansas native decided to forgo a fourth home birth after repeatedly experiencing “postpartum hemorrhage,” she said in a June 2021 YouTube video.

The Growing Up Duggar author was initially worried that her body would be “stressed and tensed up” in a hospital, but she looked forward to her first epidural after “doing the natural thing three times.”

She added, “I think home birth is actually more stressful for Ben, so he’s thrilled about the hospital birth. … We’re excited. I’ve got a great doctor, a great doula. I was worried with the COVID stuff if I’d be able to have my mom, [Michelle Duggar], there, and now I can … so I’m really excited about that.”

When her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar gave birth with the help of an epidural in January 2020, Jessa joked that she wanted to get one “next time.”

Lauren Duggar agreed at the time, saying that birth can make moms “exhausted” without the shot. Kendra Duggar added, “Sometimes it helps you just relax.”

Jessa called the anesthetic “worth it” after Fern’s arrival. “Not only did it help with the pushing phase, but it took the pain out of it that I always have,” she gushed via YouTube. “Then what I was really excited about was not feeling those afterbirth cramps because those things are awful, and they get worse with each kid. It was nice to not be able to feel that and just be able to enjoy holding my baby.”

