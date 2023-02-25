Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage With Baby No. 5

Jessa Duggar is mourning her pregnancy loss. The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her fifth child.

Duggar, 30, shared the heart-wrenching news with fans in an emotional video she posted to her YouTube channel on Friday, February 24. The former TLC personality, who has been married to husband Ben Seewald since 2014, documented her late 2022 pregnancy and the loss in the 18-minute video, which she titled “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.”

The Counting On alum — who shares sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 6, and daughters Ivy, 3, and Fern, 19 months, with Seewald — began the video with sweet footage of her and Seewald, 27, telling their children that she was pregnant and they were going to have a new sibling. Minutes later, Duggar told the camera in a confessional that she had been experiencing some spotting and intense morning sickness and was going to see the doctor to make sure everything was OK.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Recalling the moment she found out she had miscarried, Duggar revealed in the video that the ultrasound technician told her, “’The sac looks good. The baby does not.’”

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment,” she said, remembering that she “immediately started crying.” The technician stepped out of the room as she and Seewald began “trying to process the loss [while] sitting there and holding hands and crying.”

Duggar recalled the devastating moments before the D&C procedure was performed.

“Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, ‘Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody check, make sure,’” she explained in the video. “I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong. … You know It’s irrational, but you just feel scared.”

Duggar cried as she relived her devastation after waking up from the procedure, recalling the “hollow feeling inside” because “the life that was in you is no longer there and you never did get to see your baby and say those goodbyes.”

The former reality star concluded the video by holding tightly to her faith and having hope that she will see her child someday.

“When you lose someone so dear to you, it does makes heaven that much sweeter. we talked about that with the kids. We can’t wait to meet this little one in heaven one day.”