One and counting! Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Wissmann have welcomed their first child.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in,” a joint Instagram statement from the proud parents read on Sunday, January 1.

The 24-year-old announced the news that his wife, 26, was pregnant via Instagram in August.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Duggar wrote alongside pictures from their maternity shoot. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

For her part, the Nebraska native wrote an equally as sweet message in her own post.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Wissmann shared with the same photos. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in October 2021.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed,” the Arkansas native wrote on Instagram at the time. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann.”

In January, the twosome got engaged after a whirlwind romance, once again taking to social media to celebrate the relationship milestone.

“She said YES!!!!,” the Counting On alum shared on Instagram alongside several photos of him popping the question. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The happy couple tied the knot in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, nearly three months after announcing their engagement.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the happy couple exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”