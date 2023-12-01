Bhad Bhabie will soon have someone to play catch with outside — she’s expecting her first child.

The 20-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Friday, December 1, by posting a pair of baby bump pics. Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) showed off her stomach by posing for mirror selfies in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, which she paired with sparkly stud earrings and a gold bracelet.

Bhabie appears to be keeping details of her pregnancy under wraps, as she did not specify how far along she is or reveal the child’s father in the post’s caption. The announcement is one of two posts currently visible on her Instagram profile. The other is a birthday tribute she shared for her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, earlier this month.

“Happy birthday baby🩵,” Bhabie captioned a snap of herself and Le Vaughn attending an NBA game on November 11.

In addition to her music career, which she launched in 2017, Bhabie is best known for her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, during which she uttered her now-iconic quote, “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?”

Following her Dr. Phil fame, Bhabie went on to star in the Snapchat reality series Bringing Up Bhabie, which ran for one season in 2019. “I’m the bad kid that my mother can’t control,” she said in the show’s trailer. “I went from sleeping on the floor in a trailer to having a gold record in six months.”

She made headlines again in February 2020 after former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against her. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Jackson, now 21, claimed she was scared to leave her home and was unable to sleep after Bhabie threatened to kill her during an Instagram Live one week earlier. Bhabie, for her part, accused Jackson of “liking” negative posts about her using a fake Instagram account.

“You can try to hate me for responding to bulls–t with more bulls–t but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” Bhabie wrote in response to the restraining order in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I been in this fake ass hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is.”

Drama aside, Bhabie has also used her fame to help others. Last year, she and the Educapital Foundation launched the $1.7 million “Bhad Scholarship” to help 1,000 students enroll in trade and technical schools across the country. The scholarship was later expanded to include additional career courses in areas such as human resources, coding, digital marketing, journalism and nursing.

“The Bhad Bhabie Scholarship has exceeded beyond our greatest expectations; and continues to break all previous scholarship records,” Educapital Foundation founder Dr. Brenita Mitchell exclusively told Us in August 2022. “To that end, we are deeply humbled and incredibly proud of all our students!”