Catch her with charity! Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, announced the extension of her educational scholarship exclusively with Us Weekly.

The $1.7 million “Bhad Scholarship,” which the “Hi Bich” artist launched on August 22 in partnership with Educapital Foundation, was created to help 1,000 students enroll in technical and trade schools nationwide and help them receive post-graduate entrepreneurial grants and full-ride scholarships. The launch was met with such success that Bregoli and Educapital have already infused the fund with an additional $1 million.

Additionally, the Bhad Scholarship is going to be adding more schools and programs. There are now courses for human resources, coding, digital marketing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, journalism, nursing and English as a second language.

“The Bhad Bhabie Scholarship has exceeded beyond our greatest expectations; and continues to break all previous scholarship records. To that end we are deeply humbled and incredibly proud of all our students!” Dr. Brenita Mitchell, founder of Educapital Foundation, exclusively told Us.

To their delight, 23,000 students from over 30 different countries applied to the initial scholarship. The original $1 million was already given out to the recipients, allowing them to enroll in their school of choice.

Bregoli – who rose to fame after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil – revealed in August how she originally got the idea to start a scholarship fund.

“I know that there’s a lot of kids out there that really want to get real jobs and want to work hard, but they just don’t have the money to provide it,” the Florida native told Yahoo Life. “I thought it was an amazing idea.”

In a press release announcing her scholarship launch, the rapper spoke about how she appreciates her partnership with Educapital.

“While developing this scholarship program, it was great collaborating with Educapital’s Aisha Rodriguez and Dr. Brenita Mitchell, both amazing women giving amazing opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Bregoli shared. “We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses. I can’t wait to see what these young hustlers do.”

Education and rapping are not the only thing Bregoli has experienced success with. Apart from achieving viral fame off of Dr. Phil, Bhabie landed a $900,000 Beauty Deal With Copy Cat Beauty in 2019. Plus, she was ranked No. 16 on the Forbes Top Creators 2022 list for earning $49 million from the content subscription service OnlyFans.