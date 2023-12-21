Darren Criss‘ wife, Mia Criss (née Swier), is pregnant with their second baby.

“And COMING SOON… Let’s hope the sequel is better than the Photoshop,” Darren, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 21, sharing a version of the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again poster that featured the couple’s faces.

Darren’s face was superimposed on Meryl Streep’s body with Mia’s image in Amanda Seyfried’s place. Daughter Bluesy, 19 months, was edited over Lily James. Mia held up two positive pregnancy tests in the corner of the pic.

The Glee alum and Mia previously announced in October 2021 that they were expecting their first baby.

“We’ve been making music for years. But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022,” Darren wrote via Instagram at the time.

Bluesy Belle was born the following April. “M & D made some sweet music,” Darren captioned a photo of the newborn.

Fatherhood has been fulfilling for the Elsie Fest cofounder. He managed to balance first-time parenting with his Broadway performances in American Buffalo and cohosting the Tony Awards Preshow in June 2022.

Following the Tonys, Darren told Entertainment Tonight that being a parent inspires his work as an actor and musician. “I bring [my identity] to all the things that I do,” he said. “So sure, a new element of fatherhood is there [and] hopefully I’ve enhanced. I’ve leveled up.”

That same month, he introduced his little one to his Glee costar Lea Michele ahead of the Tony Awards.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Miss Bluesy Belle, Darren and Mia’s beautiful daughter, and she is so sweet and lovely,” Michele told Us Weekly at the time. “Both Darren and Mia were born to be parents and it’s such a joy for me to see him now with his little girl.”

The Funny Girl star welcomed her own son, Ever Leo, now 3, with Zandy Reich in August 2020. Her run as Fanny Brice has elicited divided responses from Glee costars, including Darren’s onscreen love interest Chris Colfer, who quipped in a SiriusXM podcast in October 2021 that seeing Michele’s performance would leave him “triggered.”

Darren and Mia, meanwhile, did attend. On October 5, Michele posted a pic with the duo via Instagram. She captioned it, “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade 😂 I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️.”

Other Glee cast members continue to show support for the Criss family on social media. Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the show, commented two heart emojis on Darren’s 2022 Halloween post with Mia and Bluesy Belle.