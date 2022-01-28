The next generation of Glee! Many former stars of the Fox show have welcomed children since the end of season 6.

Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester, shares son Revel and daughter Phoenix with his wife, Renee Puente, born in October 2017 and July 2021, respectively. Between their babies’ arrivals, the actress suffered a miscarriage.

“I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,” the Hawaii native told her Instagram followers in October 2019, telling them not to “feel sorry” for her. “Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child … I’m trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love.”

Puente found out in the fourth week of her pregnancy that she was going to miscarry, and the pregnancy loss began two weeks later.

“Meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience,” the dancer, who wed Morrison in October 2014 in Hawaii, went on to write, concluding that the practice helped her “rise above” her grief.

As for Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, the late actress welcomed son Josey with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015, five years before her death.

The little one “definitely” wanted to be on TV after seeing his mom in Glee, the Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up author exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019.

“He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny,” the Grammy nominee gushed at the time.

One year after the Step Up: High Water star drowned in Lake Piru, California, her sister, Nickayla Rivera, confirmed that Josey still had the same show-stopping personality.

“He’s like a boy version of her in every sense of the word. His tenacity, his drive, in zeal, his adventure for life,” the proud aunt said during a Good Morning America appearance at the time, joking that he often sings “at the top of his lungs” at home. “He’s Naya in boy form.”

Keep scrolling to see more Glee stars growing their families, from Lea Michele to Heather Morris.