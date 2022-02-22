Becca Tobin has a baby! The Glee alum and her husband, Zach Martin, welcomed a son via surrogate after previously struggling to conceive.

“Welcome to the world, Ford,” the actress, 36, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, February 22, showing the entrepreneur leaving the hospital with a carrier. “Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love.”

The Georgia native’s former costars showed their support in the comments, from Lea Michele to Kevin McHale. “Love you, Ford!” the Scream Queens alum, 35, commented on the social media upload, while the actor, 33, wrote, “Love you all soooo much, congratulations.”

The reveal came seven months after Tobin told her “LadyGang” podcast listeners that she and Martin saw a fertility specialist and froze their embryos after suffering a second miscarriage.

“In my earlier 30s, I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at all those eggs,’ so I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby,” the singer said in the July 2020 episode. “I didn’t realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn’t have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy.”

The songwriter wed her partner in December 2016 in Wyoming, two years after their engagement. Tobin’s former costar Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester on Glee, officiated the ceremony. Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz and more stars from the Fox show attended the nuptials.

“Neither one of us wanted to do a ‘first look,’” Tobin told Brides of her wedding at the time. “So the moment I came down the aisle and we saw each other for the first time was my favorite! It was so incredibly exciting and super romantic. We loved being able to stick with that tradition.”

The American Musical and Dramatic Academy grad previously opened up about Martin’s proposal during a 2016 podcast episode, saying, “Every single person thought I was kidding. I thought he was kidding when he had the ring in front of my face.”

Prior to her relationship with Martin, the “Lady Gang” podcast cohost dated nightclub entrepreneur Matt Bendik until his July 2014 death.

