Something to be gleeful about! Jenna Ushkowitz gave birth to her and husband David Stanley’s first child, a baby girl, the Glee alum announced on Friday, June 3.

“Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️,” Uskowitz, 36, captioned a photo via Instagram showing her holding her first child. Only the newborn’s hand was pictured while the camera focused on the star’s “Mama” necklace.

The actress told her Instagram followers in January that she and her partner were starting a family. “Our hearts are so full,” the South Korea native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “Baby Girl Stanley coming in June.”

Ushkowitz’s former Glee costar Max Adler commented heart-eye emojis on the social media upload, writing, “Congrats!” As for late Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, he congratulated the then-expectant star with balloon emojis. Kevin McHale commented with laughing-crying ones.

The singer’s social media upload came six months after the “Showmance: Glee Recap Edition” podcast cohost wed Stanley in Los Angeles.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” Ushkowitz told Brides Magazine following the couple’s July 2021 nuptials. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

The Tony winner had to “scale back” amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling the magazine: “We wondered a lot during the planning process if the wedding we imagined would happen. We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side … but having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.”

The bride shared wedding photos via Instagram at the time, writing, “Mr and Mrs Stanley 7.24.21. The MOST magical day getting to marry this man. We are honored.”

The duo met in June 2018 while using the dating app Hinge. Stanley proposed in August of the following year.

“Yes, a million times, yes,” the “Standing On My Own” singer captioned a 2019 Instagram selfie showing her engagement ring.

In December 2021, the duo bought a house together. “We are so excited to start this new chapter,” the Broadway star told her Instagram followers at the time. “We’re about to embark on a journey of moving + lots of home organizing and renovations.”

