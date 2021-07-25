She’s a married woman! Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz married longtime love David Stanley on Saturday, July 24.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” Uskowitz, 35, told Brides Magazine. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

The “Showmance” podcast host explained that the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to “scale back more than we anticipated,” despite initially planning a smaller ceremony. The couple, who met on popular dating app Hinge, also had to be prepared to reschedule or postpone their ceremony depending on public health advisories.

“We wondered a lot during the planning process if the wedding we imagined would happen,” the actress, best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, added.

Ushkowitz and Stanley, who works with nonprofits, were able to celebrate their nuptials with an outdoor ceremony and 104 guests at the Lombardi House, an event space in Los Angeles that can typically accommodate about 250 guests.

“Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us,” she explained.

The bride wore a white strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal while the groom wore Hugo Boss.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2019. “Yes, a million times, yes,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her, Stanley and her French bulldog. The sparkling diamond ring was the star of the snap.

In September, the Broadway producer had an intimate engagement party to celebrate the impending nuptials, which was attended by her former Glee castmates Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Becca Tobin.

Fans saw Ushkowitz celebrate her final days as an unmarried woman in May. The 1 Night in San Diego actress went to Palm Springs with McHale as well as Roswell, New Mexico actress Kayla Ewell, podcast host Amanda Macuga, fitness guru Mary Miller, Twinsters director Sam Futerman and Show Me Your Mumu cofounder Cammy Miller.

Just three weeks before their wedding, the Yale alum and Ushkowitz celebrated their third anniversary. “✨ 3 years ✨ D$ thank you for choosing me. I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you. Much more to come. I love you so much,” the actress shared via Instagram on June 29.