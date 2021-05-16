Slushie time! Glee’s Jenna Uskowitz and Kevin McHale reunited to celebrate the actress’ bachelorette party.

The duo — who played Tina Cohen-Chang and Artie Abrams, respectively, on the Fox series — jetted off to the Palm Springs, California, area to toast to the 35-year-old singer’s upcoming wedding to fiancé David Stanley on Friday, May 14.

“#STANbyme,” Ushkowitz captioned a sexy snap of herself wearing an orange bikini, sunglasses and bridal tiara via Instagram on Friday.

The following day, the 1 Night in San Diego actress shared another solo photo. This time the bride-to-be wore a white dress and strappy heels as she sipped a cocktail and posed in front of palm trees.

“It’s my party and I’ll rage if I want to 🔥,” she captioned the saucy snap on Saturday, May 15.

McHale, who was also Uskowitz’s “Shomance” podcast cohost, shared a series of photos from the memorable weekend on his social media pages.

“We’re getting married!” he joked on Saturday via Instagram, showing off the group’s desert pad. McHale’s second photo revealed a close-up of the former costars smiling with the California scenery as a backdrop.

Ushkowitz’s bachelorette crew also included Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell, podcast host Amanda Macuga, fitness guru Mary Miller, Memoirs of a Geisha actress Sam Futerman and Show Me Your Mumu cofounder Cammy Miller.

Ewell, 35, shared a few glimpses at the squad’s party palace, which featured a one-story home on what appeared to be a golf course that had a spacious pool with a diving board, via her Instagram Story.

The house’s interior décor included a poster of the Hello Again actress’ fiancé on a stripper’s body, which Ushkowitz revealed in an Instagram Story. She also posted clips of the group dancing in a party bus as they headed for a night out on the town.

Uskowitz announced her engagement in August 2020 after dating Stanley for two years. “Yes, a million times, yes ✨,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple with their dog at the time.

The following month, the lovebirds celebrated their big news with a small engagement party. McHale, 32, was in attendance as were their former Glee castmates Heather Morris and Becca Tobin.

Scroll down to see how Ushkowitz rang in her bachelorette weekend: