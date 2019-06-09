Don’t stop believin’ in the power of Glee! Several stars from the hit Fox show reunited over the weekend — though, there were a few who were noticeably absent.

Four years after the series’ finale, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, and Amber Riley met up for the ultimate reunion.

“It happened,” Ushkowitz, 33, captioned a snapshot of the septet on her Instagram Saturday, June 8. “This was a fun reunion and all but where did my legs go in this pic?” Shum Jr., 37, wrote underneath the same photo on his own page.

McHale, 30, for his part, shared two photos of the group — one blurry, one in focus — and cheekily captioned it: “Reality vs expectations.”

Fans across were world were thrilled to see their favorites together again, 10 years after the series premiered, but many questioned where other leads, particularly Lea Michele, were during the Gleeks’ night out.

Fortunately, Michele, 32, didn’t leave fans guessing for too long. The Scream Queens alum, who portrayed leading lady Rachel Berry throughout the dramedy’s six seasons, was on a getaway with new husband Zandy Reich. (The pair wed in March, with Criss, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff all in attendance; Glee creator Ryan Murphy officiated the ceremony.)

“Rise and shine,” she captioned a Boomerang of her legs beside a pool on Saturday. She soon followed it up with a photo of herself holding a glass of wine. “Cheers,” she wrote.

Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, and Jane Lynch were also not in attendance. However, the 32-year-old professional dancer participated in a March episode of Drop the Mic, along with Ushkowitz, McHale, Riley, 33, Shum Jr. and Tobin, also 33.

In March 2018, Morrison, 40, who portrayed teacher Will Schuester throughout the show’s duration, posted a pic from an even bigger get-together. “It’s a GLEE-Union,” he captioned the snap. “What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana…”

The Glee series finale, titled “Dreams Come True,” aired on March 20, 2015.

