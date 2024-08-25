Lea Michele is officially a mother of two, recently welcoming her second baby with husband Zandy Reich.

“Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕,” Michele, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 25, sharing a snap of the infant swaddled in a floral blanket.

Michele and Reich, 41, tied the knot in March 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Ever, in August 2020. In March, she announced that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off her bare baby bump.

Michele later revealed in May that she is having a baby girl. “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama … and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” she wrote alongside a picture of her growing belly.

During her pregnancy, the Glee alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her growing family and how Ever reacted to his little sister.

“I think he’s super excited. I mean, prior to getting pregnant he was asking, ‘Am I going to get a brother or sister?’” Michele recalled to Us in July. “And so to be able to give him this, I’m so grateful and he’s been really wonderful and so sweet and I think it’s going to be good. Look, at some point he’s going to be like, ‘Wait a second, what’s going on here?’ But right now it’s good. It’s good. So I’m thankful for that.”

In recent years, Michele has been open about her struggles to conceive. During a March 2021 Instagram Live with Katherine Schwarzenegger, she recounted wondering whether she should “just stop” trying to get pregnant before having Ever.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen.’ It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything,” she said. “Emotionally, it just started to build and build … then we got pregnant.”

Related: Lea Michele's Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich's Son Ever Lea Michele welcomed her and Zandy Reich’s baby boy in August 2020 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since. When Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival, a source shared, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.” Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe […]

The following year, Michele revealed her struggles to conceive again after welcoming Ever.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she shared on her Instagram Stories in March 2022, adding that she had “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

Since becoming a mother, Michele has settled into her new role, telling Us Weekly exclusively in May 2022 that she sings to Ever “every night before he goes to sleep.”

Related: Ever! Josey! Get to Know Glee's Next Generation Since Glee ended, many of the former stars have welcomed children. Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester, and wife Renee Puente share son Revel and daughter Phoenix born in October 2017 and July 2021, respectively. Phoenix was the pair’s rainbow baby, as Puente suffered a miscarriage in October 2019. Naya Rivera, who […]

“Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom,” she gushed at the time.

Prior to her second pregnancy, Michele made a splash on Broadway, taking over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein in the revival of Funny Girl in September 2022. Although Michele earned rave reviews for her portrayal, she was not eligible for a Tony nomination in 2023 since she did not originate the role in the revival. She did, however, receive a standing ovation when she performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade” alongside the cast at the awards ceremony that June.