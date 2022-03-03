Lea Michele and Zandy Reich want to give their 18-month-old son, Ever, a sibling — but the couple aren’t having the easiest time.

“We certainly hope so,” the actress, 35, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 2, when asked about conceiving a second baby. “Our journey bringing him into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around.”

The Glee alum and the businessman, 39, “have faith God will bring [them] another when the time is right,” Michele concluded.

The New York native gave birth to Ever in August 2020, writing via Instagram at the time: “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

Seven months later, the Broadway star opened up to Katherine Schwarzenegger about the fertility struggles she experienced trying to conceive her baby boy due to polycystic ovary syndrome.

“I was like, ‘Let’s just stop [trying],” the singer told the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, during a March 2021 Instagram Live. “I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen.’ It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build. … Then we got pregnant.”

Michele noted that her “scary” pregnancy came with complications of its own, explaining, “I started bleeding terribly, horribly. … I experienced very heavy bleeding, some which was scary to the point that we rushed in the middle of the night to the hospital. Probably every other day, we were certain that this time was definitely it. I was put on an extreme amount of medication, progesterone, to help sustain this pregnancy, and I was put on bed rest for my whole first trimester. That was just horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Although an anatomy scan at 20 weeks showed “potential red flag markers,” the couple found out “very late” into Michele’s pregnancy that their little one would be healthy.

The Emmy nominee first spoke about her PCOS diagnosis to Health magazine in January 2021.

“Through diet, I have been able to manage it,” the Brunette Ambition author explained at the time. “But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense. Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.”

