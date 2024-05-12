Lea Michele chose to celebrate Mother’s Day by revealing the sex of her second child. Michele, 37, shared a photo of her baby bump via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, adding a caption that expressed joy at raising her son Ever and revealed that she’s pregnant with a baby girl.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama … and carrying my daughter,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet and cradling her belly.

Michele married husband Zandy Reich in 2019, where they were wed by Glee creator Ryan Murphy. The pair welcomed son Ever, 3, in August 2020 and announced they were expecting again in March of this year.

The road to this pregnancy has not been easy for Michele. The Glee alum suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and struggled to conceive in both of her pregnancies.

“I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen,’” she said of her fertility issues with her first pregnancy via Instagram Live with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2021. “It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build. … Then we got pregnant.”

However, Michele was far from out of the woods, telling Schwarzenegger, 34, about some frightening moments from her first pregnancy.

“I experienced very heavy bleeding, some which was scary to the point that we rushed in the middle of the night to the hospital. Probably every other day, we were certain that this time was definitely it,” she said. “I was put on an extreme amount of medication, progesterone, to help sustain this pregnancy, and I was put on bed rest for my whole first trimester. That was just horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Michele has been just as candid about this pregnancy, revealing via Instagram Stories in March 2022 that she and Reich, 41, had similar struggles while trying to conceive their second child.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” Michele wrote via Instagram Stories in March 2022. She added, however, that she has “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

Outside of PCOS-related problems, Michele and Reich, 41, have suffered through some terrifying ordeals with Ever, who was hospitalized twice in April 2023. Michele noted at the time that “sometimes you just want to break down and cry.”

Despite her previous difficulties, Michele still finds time to celebrate her pregnancy. The Funny Girl lead showed off her baby bump at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month, taking the “Garden of Time” theme to heart with a whimsical, baby blue gown adorned with delicate white flowers.