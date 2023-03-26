Lea Michele shared a health update after her son Ever, 2, was hospitalized days ago.

“It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son,” the actress, 36, shared in a Saturday, March 25, video via Instagram. “But he’s headed into a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful.”

Michele had been absent from Broadway’s Funny Girl — where she plays the lead character, Fanny Bryce — since Wednesday, March 22. She returned to the August Wilson Theatre for Saturday’s performance.

“I’m happy to be back here,” she said in the video from her dressing rom. “I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I’m really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family,” Michele added. “And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really have appreciated it.”

The Glee alum first shared that her son was struggling with his health on Wednesday, March 22. She did not reveal specific details.

“I am so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote via Instagram along with a photo of herself holding her son’s hand with a teddy bear nestled next to them. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Michele shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich, who she married in March 2019.

Since the Spring Awakening star and the businessman welcomed their son in August 2020, both her life and career have changed drastically. She previously opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how motherhood has influenced her November 2021 album of lullabies, titled Forever.

“Being a mom is one of the greatest gifts and I love being Ever’s mom. It was so special making my lullaby album as a tribute to him,” she exclusively told Us in May 2022. “I wanted to sing songs that were special and important to me that had special meanings behind them. Those songs were songs that I listen to when I first found out I was pregnant and it’s so beautiful to get to sing them for my son now.”

Michele shared that she might even have a duet partner soon, as Ever is getting more vocal. “My son is talking more and more every single day. It’s so incredible getting to have a little conversation with him,” she told Us. “He’s getting so big and time really is going by so fast just like everyone says.”