



A year of celebrations! Before ringing in the new year, Lea Michele reflected on what an “amazing” 2019 she’s had, thanks in part to her wedding to Zandy Reich.

The Glee alum, 33, revealed via Instagram that she’s going to put her phone down “for the remaining days of 2019” in order to “reflect and be present” but not before reminiscing about “what an amazing year it’s been.”

“I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world 💓,” Michele began her Instagram message on Friday, December 27. “And then the most amazing dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world.”

The New York native and AYR president, 36, tied the knot in Napa, California, on March 9, and the Same Time, Next Christmas actress is still reeling from the magical day.

“Our wedding weekend was so perfect and amazing, celebrating with our friends and family, such a true blessing. ✨,” she said. “We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bi coastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families.”

The Broadway star then took a trip down memory lane and reminded her followers that she’d been filming in Hawaii for a month saying, “I can’t believe I got to do that!”

In addition to marrying the man of her dreams in 2019, Michele had another big bucket list moment during the year … making a Christmas album.

“Then another dream come true and I released my Christmas album which I’m so incredibly proud of,” the Scream Queens alum wrote on Friday. “The last few months were filled with a lot of hard work and now it’s time to enjoy all of the accomplishments and be grateful for another beautiful year.”

She added: “I am the most excited though about 2020 and all that it has in store! Love you all! 💓✨.”

The singer opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in July about her new husband, saying, “I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world.”

Michele’s holiday album, Christmas in the City, which was released in October, was another happy life moment she got to have with her main man.

“I’ve wanted to make a Christmas album for such a long time — it’s such special music to me,” Michele told Us at the time. “I wanted to bring back a little bit of that sound and that nostalgia. I really think that will [be felt all] through the album. I have some wonderful guest stars — it’s going to be really great.”

The Mayor star and Reich began dating in July 2017. In April 2018, the businessman popped the question while in the Hamptons. Eleven months later they exchanged vows in front of friends and family, including former costars Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff. Glee showrunner Ryan Murphy officiated the nuptials.