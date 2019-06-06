A sweet gesture. Jane Lynch didn’t gift her former Glee costar Lea Michele with anything material for her recent wedding to Zandy Reich —but gave her something money can’t buy.

“I wished her the very best,” Lynch, 58, told Us Weekly earlier this month when she stopped by the studio to talk about her partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital.

The Hollywood Game Night host added: “There’s nothing she needs, she has everything I’m sure [of] that.”

Michele — who starred alongside Lynch for six seasons of Glee from 2009 to 2015 — wed Reich in Napa, California in March. In attendance from the hit Fox series were costars and close pals Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff. Show creator Ryan Murphy officiated the nuptials.

The show, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, also starred Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet and the late Mark Salling and Cory Monteith. (Michele was dating Monteith when he died at age 31 in July 2013.)

Lynch, who played gym teacher Sue Sylvester, reflected on the coming-of -age show last month.

“What I miss most of all is the message and how every kid who watched that show – including adults in some situations – had some character that they deeply identified with,” she told Us. “I think that’s why it moved people so much. Those issues were spoken to through music, and music moves.”

While Lynch didn’t make an appearance at the celebration, she’s been busy launching Banfield’s new telehealth tool, Vet Chat, helping to encourage pet owners to “Nix the Net, Text a Vet.” The technology allows wellness plan clients to use the platform to message a professional vet with questions about their pets, instead of searching the symptoms on the internet.

“Because what a lot of people do, and I know I do this, is that you go online and you look up your dog’s symptoms. And it’s anywhere from cancer to ‘don’t worry about it,'” she told Us. “So why not just text a vet? And it’s part of your optimum wellness program with Banfield Pet Hospital.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

