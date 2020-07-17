Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Couple in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever get invited to a wedding, a housewarming party, an anniversary celebration or maybe a double birthday party and have no idea what to get the hosting couple? Or maybe you’re trying to find a gift for your own significant other — one the two of you can share. It can be hard to shop for couples. You have two different personalities to try to please, and you want the gift to feel special and meaningful.

There some couples who seem to have everything, some who are always jet-setting to new countries, some who just want something practical and others who are always up for something fun. They’re not all going to love the same things. That’s why we put together a list of gifts that all different types of couples will enjoy. Check them out below and get inspired!

Best gift for couples who travel: Away Luggage Set of Two (or Three)

For the couple who loves to travel, a pair of top-quality suitcases is extremely important, and it doesn’t get much better than celeb-favorite brand Away. We love the set of two because it comes with one regular suitcase and one carry-on, and we all know there’s always one person who needs to pack less than the other. Don’t worry though — there’s also a set of three in case the trips tend to be on the longer side!

Get the Luggage Set (originally starting at $500) starting at $455 at Away!

Best gift for long-distance couples: Brookstone Friendship Lamp – Set Of 2

Being in a long-distance relationship isn’t easy, and this year has especially been hard for long-distance couples due to travel restrictions. This set of lamps, however, makes things a little easier. Each person gets one, and when you tap one, the other will light up so your significant other knows you’re thinking about them. How sweet is that?

Get the Brookstone Friendship Lamp – Set Of 2 for just $90 at Urban Outfitters!

Best gift for the couple who has everything: LEVOIT Air Purifier

An air purifier is actually a lovely way to extend warm wishes of a safe and happy life to a couple, and this one has a really stylish, modern design. Even if they already have one air purifier, it’s great to have one in every room, so they’re sure to love this thoughtful, bestselling gift!

Get the LEVOIT Air Purifier for just $99.99 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best gift for fun-loving couples: Nintendo Switch

The Switch is a perfect console for couples, regardless of if they’re serious gamers or just love a good round of Mario Kart every now and then. They can even share a virtual island on new fan-favorite, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Too adorable. There are so many fun multi-player games to try, and the controller can even be split in two so you don’t have to buy any extras. Switches have been selling out left and right since quarantine started, so don’t miss out on this one!

Get the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con for just $450 at Walmart!

Best gift for the practical couple: The Buffy Breeze

A lot of couples share the same bed, and that means dealing with a lot of body heat. This Instagram-favorite comforter is made with eucalyptus specifically to keep sleepers cool and comfy so they can get a restful night’s sleep. It’s so soft and comfy — plus, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating!

Get The Buffy Breeze starting at just $179 at Buffy!

Best personalized gift for couples: Jewlr Photo Keychain

Not everyone is going to want to wear jewelry, but pretty much everyone carries around at least one key. This personalized photo keychain is so cute. Simply upload the photo of your choice and edit exactly how it will appear on the keychain. You can also get it engraved on the back. This is definitely the type of matching gift any couple would love!

Get the Photo Keychain (originally retailing for $84) now starting at just $49 at Jewlr!

Best anniversary gift for couples: Homesick Let’s Toast Candle

Celebrating a couple’s anniversary? This Let’s Toast candle is perfect for the occasion. It has a lovely fruity scent with a base of champagne grapes, and you can even personalize the packaging with a handwritten note. It’s a simple, sentimental gift that they’ll be able to reuse over and over again. And when the candle burns out, they can repurpose the glass jar!

Get the Let’s Toast Candle for just $34 at Homesick!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!