Lea Michele Shows Off Her Wedding Ring During Tropical Honeymoon

Sparking sands, sparkling diamonds! Lea Michele showed off her wedding ring as she and her new husband, Zandy Reich, celebrated their honeymoon in a tropical locale.

“That wife life,” the Glee alum, 32, wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 18, posting a video of her wedding band gleaming in the sunlight alongside her massive engagement ring, with a serene beach in the background. She also posted a photo of the couple’s silhouettes in the sand as they held up drinks and a video of herself holding a beverage in a coconut.

The newlyweds tied the knot on March 9 in Napa, California, with the bride’s former Glee costars Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff in attendance and with Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy officiating the ceremony.

“Ryan is like my family,” Michele explained to Brides magazine last month. “One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the actress was dating Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, in July 2017. “They’ve known each other for a while,” a source told Us at the time. “They met a few years ago, and she’s a fan of the clothing line.”

Michele announced the couple’s engagement in April 2018, posting an Instagram photo of her 4-carat elongated radiant-cut ring. An insider told Us at the time that the businessman, 36, had asked Michele’s dad for his blessing.

The Scream Queens actress also paid tribute to late boyfriend Cory Monteith last July, marking the five-year anniversary of the Glee actor’s death. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Monteith, Michele previously dated Matthew Paetz and Robert Buckley.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!