Still in her heart. Lea Michele paid tribute to her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith, on the five-year anniversary of his death.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains,” the Scream Queens alum, 31, captioned a photo on Twitter of the sun rising over the ocean on Friday, July 13. She shared the same shot and quote on her Instagram Story.

Monteith died of an accidental “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol” at age 31 in a hotel in Vancouver, Canada, in 2013. He had previously completed a stay in rehab in April of that year.

Michele honors her Glee costar’s memory on the anniversary of his passing each year. “Hard to believe it’s been 4 years…” she wrote on Twitter in 2017, alongside a photo of herself holding a Polaroid of herself and Monteith while wearing his letterman jacket from the Fox series. “We miss you C… love you more.”

The Mayor actress commemorated the Monte Carlo actor’s life more permanently by getting a tattoo of his Glee jersey number in April 2016. “And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5” she shared on Instagram at the time.

Michele and Monteith played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively, on the teen drama. They met on the show’s set in 2009 and dated from 2012 up until his death.

The “Run to You” singer announced her engagement to Zandy Reich in April 2018 after a year of dating. She showed off her massive 4-carat ring on Instagram and captioned the pic with just one word: “Yes.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time of the engagement, “The couple couldn’t be happier.”

