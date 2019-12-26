Spending the holidays together! Christmastime is best spent with loved ones, and some of our favorite newly-married celebrity couples enjoyed the most wonderful time of year together for the first time ever.

Heidi Klum, for one, secretly tied the knot with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in February before saying “I do” in a second more lavish ceremony held in Italy in August. The happy couple kicked off their Christmas celebrations early, as seen in a photo posted by the 46-year-old supermodel to Instagram on Tuesday, December 24. The duo were joined by her husband’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, and her four children, Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

In September, Klum told Us Weekly and other reporters that things were “so far, so good” between her children and the 30-year-old musician, who noted that he believed that everything was “working out pretty good.”

Hilary Duff likely had her most joyous Christmas yet, considering the Younger actress wed husband Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard wedding on Saturday, December 21. The “So Yesterday” singer, 32, shared a glimpse into the newlyweds first Christmas as a married couple on Tuesday. She posted a photo to Instagram of the couple with their daughter Banks, 14 months, and her 7-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Haylie Duff, the Lizzie McGuire star’s big sister, previously dished exclusively to Us about what the holidays are like in the Duff family household.

“We have a tradition called caviar Christmas, which is where everybody brings a little tin of caviar, from expensive ones to cheap ones, and we mark how much they are on the bottom and then we take the lids off and turn it upside down so that you can’t see and everybody tries it,” Haylie, 34, said in December 2017. “It ends up that we always pick the middle of the line or the cheap caviar as the best one. It’s a fun little party tradition that we’ve done for the last few years.”

The Napoleon Dynamite actress also revealed that their family “tend to have an open-door policy,” and they often “end up having a straggler or two.”

Scroll down below to see how your favorite celebrity newlyweds are spending their first Christmas together in 2019!